More than 100 arrests and citations made in recent LVMPD-led sex trafficking operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 arrests and citations were made after recent sex trafficking investigations and operations.

A total of 115 arrests and citations were made between Nov. 19 - 22 of this year, an 11.6% increase from the 103 recorded in 2024, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The goal of the operation was to target traffickers, sex buyers, and offer services to victims of human trafficking.

One operation involved undercover female detectives being solicited for sex, which led to 18 arrests and citations.

A second operation involved detectives posing as people appearing to engage in commercial sex where traffickers approached and recruited them into prostitution. This led to 14 arrests.

Additionally, detectives conducted undercover operations that resulted in 78 contacts of people engaging in commercial sex.

Representatives from Rise/Signs of Hope were present to engage these individuals with the goal of offering supportive services and an opportunity to disclose victimization or request assistance outside of the law enforcement process.

The operations were led by the LVMPD Vice Section and involved North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments, the Attorney General's Office, Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, Nevada State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please know that you are not alone and help is available. Locally, please call the RISE Advocate Hotline at 702-936- 4004. For assistance out of state, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1- 888-373-7888.