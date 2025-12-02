Las Vegas authorities investigating homicide near Harry Reid airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide near Harry Reid Airport.
Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2200 block of Reno Avenue.
Police will provide more information in a briefing beginning at 9 a.m., which you can watch here:
