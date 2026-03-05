Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Corrections officer arrested by LVMPD on child abuse and battery charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A corrections officer is facing nine criminal charges after his recent arrest.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the Wednesday arrest of Gevaughn Murphy.

Murphy is facing:

  • 4 felony counts of coercion with threat or use of physical force
  • 1 felony count of child abuse or neglect
  • 4 misdemeanor counts of domestic battery

Murphy has been employed with LVMPD since 2023. He is assigned to the Detention Services Division, North Tower Bureau.

Murphy will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation.

