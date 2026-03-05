AMBER Alert issued after North Las Vegas man accused of abducting infant girl

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help finding an infant reportedly abducted by her father.

Leilani Williams was taken by her father, Roderick Duke, according to police. They were last seen at an apartment complex in the area of MLK Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Roderick was driving a blue 2017 Chrysler 200, police said.

Roderick is a 39-year-old man described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing roughly 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Leilani was last seen wearing a white jumper with pink trim and flowers.

An AMBER Alert has been activated due to Roderick being in emotional crisis and making threats to harm himself and 10-month-old Leilani.

If Roderick is seen or located, do not make contact with him, but please call 911 or the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.