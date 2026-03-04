Prosecutors: Murdered Las Vegas woman had suspect's DNA under her nails

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details about the death of Lesly Palacio are coming to light after prosecutors filed a new indictment against the man accused of murdering her.

In 2020, Palacio was reported missing and her body was found in the desert near the Valley of Fire State Park. Police suspected foul play. and began investigating. While canvassing for video footage, police discovered a neighbor's camera was pointed directly at Erick Rangel-Ibarra's home.

According to the amended indictment, he can be seen pulling up in a truck and escorting an intoxicated Palacio into his home at approximately 6:05 a.m. The video shows Rangel-Ibarra leave the home at 6:48 a.m. and pull back into the driveway around 20 minutes later. At 7:26 a.m., the video shows Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, exiting the home while dragging Palacio's lifeless body.

Prosecutors state Erick drove away from the home while Jose could be seen spraying down the driveway with a hose, "washing away any blood or debris left in Lesly's path."

According to the amended indictment, Palacio's body was found in a position that suggests sexual assault and due to her advanced state of decomposition, "no visible external or internal trauma was noted." The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled that Palacio's cause and manner of death were undetermined.

Shortly after the murder, both Erick and Jose fled to Mexico. Jose was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border and was extradited to Las Vegas, "where he admitted that he witnessed his shirtless son dragging Lesly's body down the stairs of the home" and he also confessed to his role in cleaning up the murder scene and destroying evidence.

Jose ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of destroying evidence and one count of accessory to commit murder. Court records show that he was sentenced to 364 days in prison with 205 days credit for time served.

During the investigation, detectives also found a witness who said Erick called him that he had run out of gas and needed someone to get more because he "could not be seen on camera getting more gas". Erick also allegedly told the witness, "I killed a b—" and "I'm serious. She's dead in the back seat of my [truck] right now."

When detectives searched the Rangel home, they found blood on the mattress that matched Palacio, her wallet was at the home, and when the coroner tested materials collected from underneath her fingernails, they matched a DNA profile to Erick.

Erick was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and was extradited to Las Vegas in August 2025.

As part of the amended indictment, prosecutors said they intend to proceed solely on the murder charge and plan to drop the destroying and concealing evidence charges against him.

In September, he pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Court records show he is scheduled to be back in court on March 12, which is when Judge Tierra Jones will also discuss the amended indictment.

