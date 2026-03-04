Suspect in south valley fatal stabbing arrested by Los Angeles police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a south valley stabbing that left one man dead.

We first told you about the incident back in December.

We learned then that police responded around 33:15 a.m. to the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now we've learned detectives identified 23-year-old Ethan Robinson as a suspect.

On March 3, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force took Robinson into custody in L.A.

He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.