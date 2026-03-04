Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in south valley fatal stabbing arrested by Los Angeles police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a south valley stabbing that left one man dead.

We first told you about the incident back in December.

We learned then that police responded around 33:15 a.m. to the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now we've learned detectives identified 23-year-old Ethan Robinson as a suspect.

On March 3, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force took Robinson into custody in L.A.

He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

