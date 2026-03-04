Suspect in south valley fatal stabbing arrested by Los Angeles police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a south valley stabbing that left one man dead.
We first told you about the incident back in December.
We learned then that police responded around 33:15 a.m. to the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Now we've learned detectives identified 23-year-old Ethan Robinson as a suspect.
On March 3, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force took Robinson into custody in L.A.
He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
-
2 men dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas homicide, police sayA homicide investigation is underway after two men were found dead, one injured in North Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police investigate fatal shooting of woman, toddler in south Las Vegas ValleyThe deaths of a woman and a toddler are under investigation after a shooting on Monday night, and police are looking for the gunman.
Gunman arrested for firing shotgun at brothel, sheriff's office says"There is no reason to think that there is any further threat as a result of this incident," the Nye County Sheriff's Office says.
Man dies, suspect injured in robbery-turned-shootout in east valley, police sayA 39-year-old man is accused of robbery and murder after a shootout outside a business in the east Las Vegas valley on Sunday morning.