Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD investigates weekend fatal stabbing in southern valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man died from stab wounds in the southern valley.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man who had been stabbed. When they arrived at the above area, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No information on a suspect has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team