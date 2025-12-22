LVMPD investigates weekend fatal stabbing in southern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man died from stab wounds in the southern valley.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man who had been stabbed. When they arrived at the above area, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No information on a suspect has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.