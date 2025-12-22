LVMPD investigates weekend fatal stabbing in southern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man died from stab wounds in the southern valley.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man who had been stabbed. When they arrived at the above area, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
No information on a suspect has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
Las Vegas police officer facing domestic battery chargesA Metro police officer with a championship boxing background is now facing domestic battery charges. Melinda Amillia Cooper is set to appear in court tomorrow morning.
LVMPD shares new details on events surrounding shooting with robbery suspectAssistant Sheriff Fred Haas meets with members of the media to discuss additional details regarding the Wednesday officer-involved shooting.
Suspect in west Las Vegas fatal stabbing makes first court appearanceThe suspect in a fatal stabbing in west Las Vegas made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Police have identified him as 46-year-old Kenwonn Montgomery.
Suspect makes first court appearance on charges from shootout with policeCiting the seriousness of the charges and assessing him as a potential public safety risk, the judge sided largely with the prosecution’s concerns. Bail was set at $550,000.