Officers involved in shooting that killed suspect, child hostage identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have released the names of the officers who fired shots in a Tuesday morning shooting that left two people dead.

Officers Jonathan Lo and Damon O'Donnell were part of the response to the incident in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Officer Lo is 39 years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2019.

Officer O’Donnell is 26 years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2024.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Police say the call came in just after 1:20 a.m.

A woman reported she was being battered and that a man was trying to take a child.

When police arrived, investigators say the situation escalated.

"The male was now inside of the residence with the juvenile and was armed with a handgun," said Capt. Ryan Wiggins with LVMPD.

Police say the suspect later walked out of the apartment, pointing a gun in the direction of the child and holding the child hostage.

Officers gave commands, but police say the suspect refused to comply.

Then, according to investigators, shots rang out.

"Simultaneously, the suspect, while pointing his firearm in the direction of the juvenile, discharged his firearm," Wiggins said.

Both the child and the suspect were hit.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Clark County Coroner's Office for the official identifications and causes of death for the suspect and child. We will continue to push for that information and bring you the latest as we learn those details.