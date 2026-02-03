Police: Suspect and juvenile hostage dead following shooting on Maryland Parkway

UPDATE | 7:10 a.m.

We’ve received preliminary details regarding an officer-involved shooting from LVMPD's Captain Ryan Wiggins during a media briefing.

Police: Child and suspect pronounced dead following shooting on Maryland Parkway

At 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway after a caller shared that a man was battering a woman and making attempts to take a child from a residence.

Officers also learned that the man was armed with a handgun, which he fired into the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The woman involved shared with officers that the man was inside a residence with the child, still armed.

The suspect later pointed the weapon at the child as he exited the residence, refusing to comply with surrender requests from LVMPD.

Officers then struck the suspect with gunfire when he approached them. At the same time, the suspect discharged his weapon while pointing it in the direction of the child.

The child and suspect were provided medical aid. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the third officer-involved shooting recorded in 2026 in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

More information is expected in 72 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has informed us that an officer-involved shooting occurred early this morning.

It happened in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Details are limited at this time, but LVMPD has advised that South Maryland Parkway from Windmill Lane to Wigwam Avenue will experience closures for the next few hours.

Shooting under investigation on Maryland Parkway

This investigation is still ongoing. Channel 13 is at the scene ahead of a media briefing scheduled this morning.



We will update this story as new information becomes available.