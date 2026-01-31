Police: Suspect at large in killing of man found fatally injured in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are looking for a suspect in the killing of a man who was found with fatal injuries on Friday morning.

According to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department, the homicide investigation began at 8:44 a.m. when police were notified of a man lying on the ground near an apartment building in the area of Webb Avenue and Stocker Street (near Interstate 15 and Owens Avenue).

Officers found the man to be suffering from "an apparent critical injury," according to police. Medical first responders declared him dead at the scene. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Detectives and crime scene investigators are collecting evidence in an effort to find the killer.

North Las Vegas officials did not immediately provide identifying information for any suspect or person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppersofnv.com or by calling 702-385-5555.