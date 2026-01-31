Police: Suspect at large in killing of man found fatally injured in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are looking for a suspect in the killing of a man who was found with fatal injuries on Friday morning.
According to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department, the homicide investigation began at 8:44 a.m. when police were notified of a man lying on the ground near an apartment building in the area of Webb Avenue and Stocker Street (near Interstate 15 and Owens Avenue).
Officers found the man to be suffering from "an apparent critical injury," according to police. Medical first responders declared him dead at the scene. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Detectives and crime scene investigators are collecting evidence in an effort to find the killer.
North Las Vegas officials did not immediately provide identifying information for any suspect or person of interest in the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppersofnv.com or by calling 702-385-5555.
-
Jury reaches verdict in trial of 'Dances with Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing HorseThis comes after nearly nine hours of deliberations over two days after closing arguments in the trial nearly three years in the making.
Police close portion of north valley roadway as part of carjacking investigationIt started around 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Grand Montecito Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Football coach arrested after investigation into lewd acts with minor childrenThe Boulder City Police Department says a three-month investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Frank Mariani, a former football coach at Boulder City High School.
Jury deliberates 6 hours without verdict in Chasing Horse sex crimes trialAfter a full day of deliberations, a Clark County jury has yet to reach a verdict in the trial of Nathan Chasing Horse.