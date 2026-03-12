Shooter at large after argument at Spring Valley house party turns deadly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a gunman after an argument at a house party turned deadly early Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting was reported in the 4300 block of Brookhaven Drive, in the area of Flamingo and Lindell roads, just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. Police believe the victim walked outside the house party and was approached by a group of unidentified individuals.

"After a brief verbal exchange, shots were fired, striking the victim," police stated.

As of this report, the victim has not been publicly identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.