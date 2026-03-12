Three arrested after causing thousands of dollars in damage while riding e-motorcycles in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three juveniles are facing felony charges out of Henderson after what police say they did while riding on e-motorcycles.

The three are accused of destroying personal property after they destroyed multiple greens at Legacy Golf Course, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The incident happened on Feb. 21, authorities said, and the suspects were arrested on March 6 with help from the CCSD Police Department and community partners.

Damage was estimated to be between $10,000 and $15,000.

While the three juveniles are only facing one charge each related to vandalism, police want to remind the public that e-motorcycles, like the ones involved in this incident, are not allowed anywhere in the city.

Police previously made the distinction to media members during a media briefing regarding e-bike enforcement at the close of 2025.

You can watch that full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING | Henderson police share results of e-bike enforcement campaign

One of the easiest ways to tell the difference between an e-bike and an e-motorcycle is that e-bikes have working pedals. Those are allowed on city streets, sidewalks and trails.

Recent changes to the Henderson Municipal Code allow for parents to be held financially responsible for violations committed by minors.

The update also allows police to impound any e-devices being used illegally.