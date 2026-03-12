Three arrested after causing thousands of dollars in damage while riding e-motorcycles in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three juveniles are facing felony charges out of Henderson after what police say they did while riding on e-motorcycles.
The three are accused of destroying personal property after they destroyed multiple greens at Legacy Golf Course, according to the Henderson Police Department.
The incident happened on Feb. 21, authorities said, and the suspects were arrested on March 6 with help from the CCSD Police Department and community partners.
Damage was estimated to be between $10,000 and $15,000.
While the three juveniles are only facing one charge each related to vandalism, police want to remind the public that e-motorcycles, like the ones involved in this incident, are not allowed anywhere in the city.
Police previously made the distinction to media members during a media briefing regarding e-bike enforcement at the close of 2025.
You can watch that full briefing here:
One of the easiest ways to tell the difference between an e-bike and an e-motorcycle is that e-bikes have working pedals. Those are allowed on city streets, sidewalks and trails.
Recent changes to the Henderson Municipal Code allow for parents to be held financially responsible for violations committed by minors.
The update also allows police to impound any e-devices being used illegally.
-
Former Nye County Commissioner indicted for alleged COVID-19 relief fraudFormer Nye County Commissioner Leonardo F. Blundo is being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly applying for fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds.
Sentencing for 'Dances with Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing Horse delayed one week"Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse faces a minimum sentence of 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of 13 sex crimes charges in January.
New details emerge in North Las Vegas infant kidnapping caseNew details about an investigation in North Las Vegas that led to an AMBER Alert are revealed in arrest documents obtained by Channel 13.
Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Las Vegas traffic stop, HSI sharesThis "joint interdiction operation" was carried out on Mar. 4 with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), and resulted in the arrest of Victor Luis Arriola, HSI shared.