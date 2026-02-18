Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Help new moms and babies in need with the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower

Raising a baby takes a village, so join Channel 13 and Baby's Bounty in supporting new mothers and babies in need of essential items with a Community Baby Shower.

We will be collecting donations to help build a "Baby Bundle" for new moms with items that will give babies a happy start! With everything from a car seat, pack and play to clothes and bottles — we are calling on the Las Vegas Community to lend a hand.

You can give by texting "13CONNECTS" to 50155.

Or, now through March 12, you can drop off any items on the list below at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas on 6455 W. Roy Horn Way.

Items most needed:

  • New baby clothes with tags (sizes 0–6 months)
  • Unopened baby bottles
  • New baby towels and washcloths with tags
  • Unused infant bathtubs (still in packaging)
  • Unopened toiletries, including baby wash, lotion, diaper rash cream, and shampoo
  • Unopened diapers in sizes 5, 6, 7, 2T, 3T, or 4T

13 Connects and the Community Baby Shower campaign are sponsored by our friends at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.

