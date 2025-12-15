Henderson Police's e-bike crackdown yields 111 enforcement actions after 50+ crashes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police held a press conference to share the results from a recent e-bike and e-motorcycle enforcement campaign.
Officers say e-bikes and scooters can travel at speeds of more than 20 miles per hour, meaning a crash can be serious or even fatal.
As of Dec. 11, Henderson Police have responded to 51 crashes involving e-bikes. In all of 2024, that number was 25, including two fatal crashes.
You can watch the full briefing here:
With the rising popularity of these devices and crashes involving them, officials are focused on regulating them more.
The enforcement operation focused on illegal riding, speeding, failure to wear helmets, and disobeying traffic laws.
During that time, Henderson Police made a total of 97 stops. Those stops resulted in:
- 47 citations
- 50 warnings
- 14 e-motorcycles towed/impounded
Police are reminding riders that e-bikes must follow the same rules as other vehicles.
They also stress visibility, using lights, reflective gear and bright clothing, and choosing safer, lower-traffic routes.
Parents are urged to know what type of e-bike they're buying and that throttle-only e-motorcycles are illegal anywhere in Henderson.
