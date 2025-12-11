LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas father of three was killed when a suspected impaired driver traveling 123 mph slammed into his vehicle near a downtown intersection, according to a police report.

Julio Nave-Giron, 46, died at the scene of the crash at St. Louis and 6th Street on Saturday.

"Still in disbelief, it still hasn't hit me yet," said Sarita Moreno, Nave-Giron's wife.

The police report states that both cars went spinning after impact, hitting a light pole and fence. Investigators found an open can of alcohol inside suspect Rogelio Camacho's car, and police say he had a history of driving impaired.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talks to the wife of father killed in downtown crash on Saturday

'He was my world': Wife remembers father killed by impaired driver going 123 mph in downtown crash

"I just want him to pay his dues and pay for what he did, not to be free on bail because who knows if he'll do it again and then another family gets hurt," Moreno said.

Moreno was in California when the crash happened and knew something was wrong when her husband didn't respond to calls or texts.

"I was calling him and texting him, and it wasn't him not to answer calls or not to text me back, so when she [niece] called, I already had a gut feeling... it was devastating, I couldn't think, I couldn't breathe, I felt numb," Moreno said.

Nave-Giron worked as a cook at Pepper Club and was heading home when the crash occurred. He was the sole provider for his family.

Initial report| Jhovani Carrillo reports from St. Louis Avenue and 6th Street, the site of a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man

Police stepping up traffic-safety enforcement

"I still think that he's going to come back home to me or to my kids and say, 'Hey, I'm here, you know, I'm home,'" Moreno said."He was my world, you know, and I was-- Sorry... losing him was very hard for me. I still can't believe it."

Moreno remembers her husband as a playful and loving father who was passionate about soccer and cooking.

"Was just a loving, loving husband that I will never forget," she said.

As the family navigates their loss, Moreno is calling for action to stop reckless driving in Las Vegas.

"I just want something to change, you know, Las Vegas needs to change," she said.

The family will hold a car wash fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She tells Channel 13 she's grateful for the entire community, including The Pepper Club and club Wrecking Crew, for their support during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe was also created to help pay for Julio's funeral expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

