Henderson police step up e-bike safety enforcement after 40+ crashes this year

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is stepping up efforts to enforce e-bike safety as they report more than 40 crashes so far this year.

Last year, HPD reported 25 e-bike crashes, including two fatal incidents.

The push for safer streets is ongoing issue that we have reported on, especially in regard to electric bicycles and scooters. With holiday shopping season underway, HPD said they want to take this time to let community members know some important distinctions for these popular vehicles.

What's legal and illegal in Henderson?

"E-bikes are often looked at as toys, but the reality is, these are a safety risk for both children and the drivers on our roads. It’s critical that parents know what they are buying and how to safely operate it to avoid serious injuries." — Henderson Police Department

There are some key distinctions between e-bikes and e-motorcycles. E-motorcycles are illegal in Henderson, including on trails, parks, paths, streets and sidewalks.

If there are no pedals and the vehicle uses a throttle, it's considered an e-motorcycle. Legal e-bikes have pedals or pedal-assist and can only go up to 15mph in city parks and trails.

Stepping up enforcement

From Wednesday, Dec. 3 to Friday, Dec. 12, Henderson police are conducting a targeted enforcement and education campaign surrounding e-bikes and e-motorcycles.

Police will be sending out flyers and cards with important safety information, and citing riders operating illegal vehicles. Violations could include:



Unregistered motor vehicle - $415

Not having proper insurance - $740

Driving without a valid license - $415

Riding without proper headgear and protection - $195

Parents could also face fines if they allow their children to use illegal e-motorcycles.

"If your child rides an e-bike, make sure they follow traffic laws, wear a properly fitted helmet, stay visible, choose safer routes, and ride predictably and alert. As a parent, knowing the type of e-bike you’re purchasing — and taking time to go over safe riding habits — can make a big difference in keeping them safe on the road." — Henderson Police Department

