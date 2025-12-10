'Just place value back on life': Crash survivor shares her message to Southern Nevada drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local wife and mother counts herself among the growing number of people in our valley who've come to know the devastating impacts of unsafe driving all too well.

On Tuesday, I sat down with Tiffani May, the sole survivor of a deadly multi-car crash in North Las Vegas nearly four years ago.

"A drunk driver by the name of Gary Dean Robinson sped through a red light at 103 miles per hour," May said. "He was on multiple substances — killing himself, his passenger, and a family of seven — critically injuring me and my dog Magic, as well."

You might remember this devastating crash, which Channel 13 covered extensively.

May tells me she wants to use her voice to fight for safer streets in Southern Nevada — one of many things we discussed in our extended interview, which you can watch below:

[EXTENDED INTERVIEW] Crash Survivor Shares Her Message About Reckless Driving

May says the aftermath of the crash is still something she deals with every day.

TIFFANI MAY: It's a constant trauma to see the car crashes everywhere you go on our streets, so it brings up those forever emotions — and, of course, I'm living this every day.

TRICIA KEAN: There must not be a day that goes by that you don't think about this crash — what happened, and those people that died.

MAY: I think about it every single day. The saddest part is that children were killed, the youngest being a 5-year-old, and a child named Gabriel. I have a child named Gabriel, and I have a new baby, so I'm constantly concerned about my family, my loved ones, and it's just really hard to get on our roads.

KEAN: How long after did it take you to get behind the wheel again? You must have been really scared.

MAY: Being in trauma — the trauma unit — in critical condition and then transferring over to inpatient care for quite some time, I couldn't get on the road, and I still have trouble.

KEAN: What would your message be for people driving here in Southern Nevada?

MAY: My message would be very plain and simple: Just place value back on life. Be very careful, thoughtful when it comes to driving, even down to our pedestrians and bicyclists. We all deserve to go home to our families and not be injured or die on our roadways.

May is one of so many Southern Nevada locals who carry the devastating weight of unsafe driving on our roads. Those numbers are increasing every day, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department now reporting 153 traffic fatalities in its jurisdiction this year.

My co-anchor, Abel Garcia, talked to locals about what they're doing to be part of the solution in making our streets safer. Here's what they had to say:

[MAN ON THE STREET] Talking To Locals About Road Safety

We want to hear from you, too. You can always reach out to Abel and me via email, or share your thoughts at ktnv.com/letstalk, and let us know what you're seeing in your neighborhoods.