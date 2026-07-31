For decades, Tricia Kean has been a weekday anchor and a longtime advocate for consumers in Southern Nevada.

Every weekday evening, Tricia can be seen anchoring on Channel 13. In addition to the news, Tricia brings you the latest consumer headlines and is a relentless advocate for Las Vegas locals.

Tricia is a graduate of Arizona State University and came to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, where she was a general assignment reporter in her hometown at KCAL-TV. Tricia has anchored overnight national news for CBS News "Up to the Minute." She also worked as an anchor/reporter at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina, WMAZ-TV in Macon, Georgia, and KRTV in Great Falls, Montana. Tricia has multiple local Emmy awards to her credit and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in September 2025.

Tricia has also received numerous local awards for her work in the Southern Nevada community over the years. She was named "A Woman of Valor" by Temple Ner Tamid in Henderson. Tricia spearheads United Way's annual Day of Caring and the Anti-Defamation League's Walk Against Hate. She is also the emcee for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada's "Swimming with the Big Fish," a Shark Tank-style competition for local elementary school kids.

Tricia is known for landing exclusive interviews of some of the most influential people in the world and in Southern Nevada and Las Vegas including Dr. Miriam Adelson, the wife of billionaire Sheldon Adelson of Sands Corporation; Steve and Elaine Wynn of Wynn Resorts; Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta of Station Casinos; Tom Breitling, Founder of Travelscape and Former owner of the Legendary Golden Nugget; Jimmy Kimmel, host of "Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel" on ABC; and Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tricia married local businessman Rick Hergott in 2008. They share a home together in Henderson, and their son, Matthew who is now a high school student and star football player.

Email: Tricia.Kean@ktnv.com

