'Day Without Childcare' events planned in Las Vegas as national campaign pushes for universal childcare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National nonprofit Community Change has organized nearly 75 events across 28 states, including Nevada, to push for universal childcare policy.

The national nonprofit Community Change has organized nearly 75 events across 28 states, including Nevada, as part of the 2026 "Day Without Childcare" campaign to push for universal childcare.

The campaign comes after the organization says last year's event was the largest one-day work stoppage in child care organizing history.

WATCH | Las Vegas joins national 'Day Without Childcare' campaign

Las Vegas joins national 'Day Without Childcare' campaign

Community Change says affordability has long been a significant factor when it comes to childcare, but the rising cost of almost everything else has made it even more difficult for parents and childcare providers alike to raise a family.

The fifth annual "Day Without Childcare" is part of the organization's mission to bring awareness to struggling families and urge a change in policy that will help ease the financial burden through universal childcare.

The organization says thousands of providers and parents across the country, including in Southern Nevada, are planning to close their doors today as a message to policymakers.

KTNV

Meredith Loomis Quinlan, Economic Justice Campaign Manager for Community Change, said.

"You've got these high, high costs of everything for families. They can't pay anymore, but then most childcare providers aren't making that much of take-home pay after covering all the other costs in their programs. So, we're really feeling the pinch on all sides," Loomis Quinlan said. "So, for some folks, they're saying, imagine a day without childcare. Imagine what our lives would be like without this. We cannot hold on any longer. This has been too tough. We need solutions."

There were two "Day Without Childcare" events in Las Vegas today. The first was at The Children's Cabinet in Henderson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second was at Dee's Play and Learn Christian Academy from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Childcare resources are available at ktnv.com/links.

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