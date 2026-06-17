LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas siblings Jose and Bernice Orozco are turning their own immigration experience into a mission to help others.

The longtime locals founded the Orozco Siblings Foundation after partnering with Catholic Charities to work with immigrant, refugee and asylum-seeking youth in Southern Nevada.

The brother-and-sister team immigrated from Tijuana, Mexico and said they understand firsthand the challenges many newcomers face.

The Orozco siblings tell Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean about the experiences that inspired them to start their foundation:

Las Vegas siblings turn immigration experience into mission to help newcomers

What began as a single workshop for Catholic Charities quickly grew into an ongoing effort to mentor young people, build confidence and create a sense of belonging in America.

"When we speak up for people, we are the light in that tunnel. When we stay silent, we're part of that darkness," said Jose Orozco. "We live in a time right now where it's important that we really show our values — show that we care for people and that we want to push forward together as one single community, with so many various backgrounds, but again, as one community."

For Bernice, the work is deeply personal. She said she remembers struggling to adjust after moving to the United States, dealing with language barriers and feeling like she didn't fit in.

"I would have to think in Spanish before I can translate into English, and even then, I was worried that it wasn't coming out in the right way, so I struggled a lot," Bernice said. "I saw many differences between other kids and myself, and they would point it out to me, so it made it all the more difficult for me to feel welcomed and feel comfortable in my own skin."

Today, the Orozco Siblings Foundation continues partnering with Catholic Charities to provide workshops and mentorship for immigrant and refugee youth. The organization's goal is to be the support systems they wish they had when they first arrived in America.

The foundation also sells brooches online and is currently raising money to support veterans and their family members pursuing education and careers in cybersecurity.

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