LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scammers are already trying to sell tickets to Charli XCX's upcoming Las Vegas concert — even though tickets don't go on sale until Friday.

Experts call the practice "speculative ticketing," where resellers advertise seats before they've actually purchased them, leaving fans at risk of paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for tickets and coming up empty-handed.

Kurt Melien, Live Nation Las Vegas regional president, said the scam is not just risky — it's illegal.

WATCH | Scammers are targeting Charli XCX fans in Las Vegas with fake concert tickets

Scammers are targeting Charli XCX fans in Las Vegas with fake concert tickets

"Scalpers will use what they call speculative ticketing practices, which means they're listing tickets on websites that they don't actually have in hand. Why is that a problem? One, you don't know what ticket you're actually going to get. You don't know if that ticket is even real, and at the end of the day, it's illegal." Melien said.

Melien offered the following tips for fans looking to buy tickets safely:

Purchase tickets only through the artist's official website or the venue's website.

Never buy tickets before the official on-sale date and time.

Be cautious of prices that seem too good to be true.

Use a credit card whenever possible for added purchase protection.

Keep records of your transaction and confirmation emails.

Charli XCX will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena in October. The show is expected to sell out quickly, making it especially important for fans to verify they are buying legitimate tickets.

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