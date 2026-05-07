LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 1,000 viewers called in to Channel 13's "Let's Talk Ask a Lawyer" phone bank, held in the Channel 13 studios.

The event was held in partnership with the Legal Aid Center and the State Bar, with a focus on family law — a topic that kept phone lines busy throughout the night.

Michael Wendleberger, an attorney with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, said the phone bank fills a critical need for people who cannot afford legal representation.

WATCH | Channel 13 'Let's Talk Ask a Lawyer' phone bank draws 1,000 callers in family law event

Channel 13 'Let's Talk Ask a Lawyer' phone bank draws 1,000 callers in family law event

"There's so many people that need help, especially related to custody, divorce, maybe guardianship and they have nowhere to turn. So it's very expensive if you want to go out and hire an attorney. So this, this has provided such a great opportunity. We're so proud that Channel 13 has partnered with us in the state bar to give people a voice and an opportunity to be heard," Wendleberger said.

If you missed tonight's phone bank, the next one is coming up. Channel 13 holds the "Let's Talk Ask a Lawyer" phone bank on the first Wednesday of every month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.