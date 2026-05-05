LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of pro-bono attorneys are set to help hundreds at Tuesday's Ask-A-Lawyer event.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says they'll be able to help with a number of concerns, including consumer issues, bankruptcy, child custody, family law, and landlord-tenant rights.

Here are the details:

Nonprofit's Ask-A-Lawyer event set to provide hundreds of locals with free legal aid

Those who attend can expect to meet with an attorney for a free 10 to 15 minute consultation where they'll go over any legal issues or questions you might have and provide feedback and resources that could further help you.

Michael Wendlberger, bro bono director with Legal Aid, says events like this aren't just helpful to the community, they're gratifying to those who can provide that help.

"As an attorney, it feels so rewarding to sit down with somebody in 5, 10, 15 minutes, and really help them resolve an issue," Wendlberger said. "It's why attorneys went into the practice. We went in there so that we can help people, and this is a great way we're able to have the opportunity to get back, and we always help people and leave them in a better situation than when they came in."

If you don't have an appointment for Tuesday's event, Wendlberger says they are accepting walk-ins, but you're going to want to get there early! Ask-A-Lawyer is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkdale Recreation Center at 3200 Ferndale Street.

And if you can't make it to Tuesday's event, Channel 13 is so excited to be holding our second Ask-A-Lawyer Phone Bank on Wednesday, May 6. Roughly 800 of you called in to our last phone bank to speak with pro bono attorneys about legal issues and concerns you have. This month's phone bank focus will be on family aw, which Wendlberger says is something lots of folks have questions about.

You'll be able to call in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. We look forward to once again being able to get you the answers you're looking for!

