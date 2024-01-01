Email: Anyssa.Bohanan@ktnv.com

Anyssa joined KTNV as a reporter in August 2024.

She began her career in Bend, Oregon where she covered multiple important events, including the 2017 solar eclipse, major wildfires and blizzards, the case of Kaylee Sawyer and the development of Kaylee's Law.

She also delivered a TED Talk and was nominated for Woman of the Year in 2019. Anyssa then joined ABC7 in Fort Myers, Florida, in August 2020 as a weekend morning anchor and reporter. There she covered significant events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Anyssa grew up in Austin, Texas, and attended Texas Sta

te University in San Marcos where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She is incredibly excited to be back in the "dry heat" and is looking forward to being a part of the Southern Nevada community.

In her free time, Anyssa and her husband enjoy finding new places to dine and enjoy the outdoors. She also spends much of her time being judged by her dog, Dora.

