LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday afternoon, Touro University students and faculty members are hosting a free health event to answer healthcare-related questions and promote overall wellness.

“This class and event are so important for our students who see how our role can extend beyond the clinic,” said assistant professor Amanda Petty.

Anyssa Bohanan was there as students help set up and has the details.

Touro University hosting free community health event

This comes as Nevada faces a critical shortage in the nursing industry that threatens healthcare across the state.

A new report shows the state needs nearly 5,000 more registered nurses, more than 3,000 licensed practical nurses and more than 5,000 certified nursing assistants just to meet national averages.

Clark County has made the most progress in Nevada, with the nursing workforce growing by nearly 10,000 over the past decade.

However, we still need more than 3,000 more nurses to reach national standards. Local medical professionals say keeping homegrown talent in-state could go a long way.

Touro University Physical Therapy student and Las Vegas local Jaxon Hutt says that it is also important to keep up with the Valley's rapid growth.

"Vegas is always growing, and I feel like us, as practitioners, we also have to grow with it and be able to care for all of these people that are coming into our city," Hutt said. "Being able to adapt and be able to stay in our own city to care for all of these people plays an important role."

In addition to keeping students in-state to work, boosting offerings currently available in the Valley for medical students will also make a difference.

“By supporting community health, we help prevent injuries, promote overall wellness, and raise awareness about the wide range of support physical therapists can provide throughout people's lives," Petty said.

The event is happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Melvin Ennis Recreation Center. It's located at 3720 E. Carey, Las Vegas, NV 89115.