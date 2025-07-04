Health officials urge safety when celebrating Fourth of July with high temperatures and fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July across the valley outside Friday.

With temperatures back in the triple digits Friday, health officials are urging everyone to find ways to stay cool and protect themselves in the heat.

Anyssa Bohanan has tips from a local physician to keep you safe from the sun.

Health officials urge locals to celebrate safely in Fourth of July heat and sun

"You want to be aggressive with the water you take," said Dr. Jay Coates, the Medical Director of the Burn and Reconstruction Center at Sunrise Hospital. "Sun protection, I've already had a few people in this year with second-degree burns just from being out in the sun with blistering and skin loss, so make sure you have really good sunblock. Or, if you have really fair skin like I do, I wear an ultra UV shirt."

It's not just burns and injuries from the sun to watch out for this Fourth of July holiday.

Dr. Coates also offers tips for how to avoid and what to do in the case of fireworks burns.

Health officials urge safety when celebrating Fourth of July with fireworks

Dr. Coates says it's hard to put a number to the amount of people they see at the hospital during the holiday, but he expects Sunrise's Burn Center will see between 10 and 20 people.

He also says he expects UMC's Burn Center to see, quote, "at least that amount".

The most common injuries he says they see on the Fourth of July holiday are burns, but some injuries are far more serious.

"A lot of times people try to modify these fireworks and they'll hold them in their hands and if they're lucky it's just a burn. I've had people lose hands, or lose fingers, or parts of their hands because the thing goes off while they're still holding it," Dr. Coates said.

Dr. Coates also says it's important that if you do suffer a burn injury to seek treatment for it as soon as possible, within the first 24 to 48 hours.

Other tips health officials suggest to stay cool, hydrated and safe this Fourth of July include:

