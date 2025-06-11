LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the start of summer, thousands of children who normally rely on guaranteed meals at school face food insecurity at home.

"In those critical summer months, you have this increase in kids potentially going hungry because they don’t have access to those free and reduced meals," said Three Square Food Bank's Sheena Skelton.

To help bridge the gap between the end and beginning of the new school year, the Nevada Department of Agriculture partners with organizations like Three Square Food Bank to distribute meals to children at more than 150 sites in Clark County.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on the resources available to make sure no child goes hungry.

Food programs working to make sure no child goes hungry this summer

"The summer food service program is essential for the children in our community," said Lindsay Talbot, a Community Nutrition Supervisor with the Department of Agriculture.

Volunteers at Three Square Food Bank pack 20,000 meals every week and then distribute those meals to more than 85 sites across the valley, including at Boys and Girls clubs, libraries and day camps.

The organization also delivers meals to select apartment complexes using refrigerated vans. The summer menu includes 20 rotating meal options. Sites may serve breakfast, lunch or both.

"We have a lot of parents who are very grateful within our community to be able to offer these free meals to their children," Skelton said.

If your child is facing food insecurity this summer, you can find a full list of meal site locations here. You can also call the Three Square Center for more information at

702-765-4030, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.