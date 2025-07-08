LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Otonomus Hotel, called the first, true AI-powered hotel in the world, has officially opened its doors to hotel guests and residents who want to call the hotel home.

Anyssa Bohanan got a look inside after previewing the hotel earlier this year.

World's first AI-powered hotel opens its doors in Las Vegas, with lease options available

Each of its 550 rooms and 300 apartments are powered by AI and personalized for everyone who stays. From the digital check-in to an e-butler, each guest's stay is customized to make them feel at home.

"The concept behind it is to offer something that doesn't exist in the market today," said CEO and Founder Phillipe Ziade.

The Otonomus is also offering residential leases for one, two and three-bedroom options.

Pricing for residential leases is as follows:

Unfurnished:

1 Bedroom - $1950-2,215,

2 Bedroom - $2,520-2,745,

3 Bedroom - $3,490-3,550

Furnished:

1 Bedroom - $2,310-2,495,

2 Bedroom - $3,100-3,140

The hotel's lobby bar and Tesla superchargers are open to guests and locals starting this week. The two pools are also set to open this summer with restaurants on the property expected to open later this year. Oto the Robot, the full-time concierge, is also arriving soon.

For more information about how to book a room or leasing options, you can visit Otonomus' website here.