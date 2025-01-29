First-of-its-kind AI-powered hotel coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The creators of the Otonomus Hotel, set to open in Las Vegas this summer, call it the first, true AI-powered hotel in the world.

"The concept behind it is to offer something that doesn't exist in the market today," said CEO and Founder Phillipe Ziade.

With its 550 rooms and 300 apartments, the hotel is unique to the Valley.

Each room is powered by AI and personalized for everyone who stays. From the digital check-in to an e-butler, each guest's stay is customized to make them feel at home.

WATCH | We got a tour of one of the rooms and a sneak peek at some of the cool features you'll find at Otonomus:

Take a room tour at Otonomus, an AI-powered hotel

"After you finish booking, we start the onboarding process for you and ask you some questions to know more about you," Ziade said. "AI will do all of that and create what we call an avatar. We offer you everything we know about you through your avatar, what you like for coffee, what kind of food, indoor or outdoor, tea or coffee."

It's not just AI that makes Otonomus unique. At 856 square feet, the hotel's standard room is the largest in the city. The hotel also has the most interconnected rooms in the market.

Despite the hotel's unique capabilities, Ziade says AI doesn't have to mean impersonal.

"The task of AI is to augment our capabilities as humans; it's not to take away humans," Ziade said. "We actually have all the positions like a traditional hotel. It goes to the extent that if you don't like technology, you can shut it off. You can opt out of it and you can stay with us in the traditional way where you have the human touch all the time."

Otonomus will begin taking bookings on Feb. 3 for the summer of 2025. You can book a room and find all of hotel's open positions they're looking to fill before this summer's opening on their website here.