LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to WalletHub, one of the top post-graduation fears for students is student loan and credit card debt. The company also reported that credit card delinquency in the state of Nevada has increased by more than 26% since 2024.

On Wednesday, the company Next Gen Personal Finance held a Financial Literacy Camp for nearly 100 teachers across the state, many from the Clark County School District.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to organizers about what the event entails.

Nonprofit holds camp for Nevada teachers to educate students on financial literacy

The camp provides teachers with curriculum to educate students about everything from saving and investing to cryptocurrency and managing debt.

"The research is overwhelmingly positive: take a personal finance course, you're going to have higher credit scores," said Next Gen co-founder Tim Ranzetta. "How does that translate? We've seen research out there saying that's over $100,000 over a lifetime just from the impact."

Ranzetta also had the following tips for how to set yourself up for a more stable financial future:



Try to save 10-15% of your income each month

Improve your credit score by making more on-time payments and not over-borrowing

Invest in products like low-cost diversified index products

Discuss household expenses with your children

Provide allowance every month to better understand finances

Watch out for scams that could cost you money

For more information about the curriculum provided to teachers through NGPF, you can visit their website here.

