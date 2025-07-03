LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly 15,000 people with fireworks-related injuries in 2024, an increase of 52% from the year before.

There were also 11 related deaths and 1,400 Emergency Room-treated injuries involving sparklers. Most of the injuries and deaths were due to the misuse of fireworks and device malfunctions.

This year, local officials and fireworks stand owners are urging locals to use caution when using fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Anyssa Bohanan has some tips to help you stay safe this holiday.

Local officials urging the public to light fireworks safely and legally this Fourth of July

"You know, it's the Fourth of July. People, they have the music on, they're firing up the grill, they want to have a good time, but you have to think and have common sense," said Phantom Fireworks Regional Manager Travis Williams. "Don't light fireworks if there's dry brush, if there's trees around. Make sure you have a water source available, a hose or a bucket. And make sure after you light off the fireworks that they're doused in water."

And here are some more tips from officials that will help keep your family safe this holiday:



Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Don't immediately throw fireworks away until they've been properly doused in water

Never mix fireworks and alcohol

Light fireworks one at a time and move back quickly

Do not try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully

Never aim, point or throw fireworks at another person or property

Clark County officials also warn that purchasing illegal fireworks could result in a $500 to $1,000 fine. Last year, Metro Police confiscated 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks and issued more than 200 citations.

If you see or hear illegal fireworks in your area, do not call 911. Instead, you should call 311 or go to Ispyfireworks.com to file a report.