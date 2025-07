LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Hazel! This sweet, five-year-old pittie is available today at Misfit Ranch.

Staff says she is food motivated, playful and eager to please so have had no issues teaching her new skills.

She is house trained, crate trained, has learned to sit on command and is currently working on additional training.

Anyone who adopts Hazel prior to her completing her training will receive complimentary training sessions.

You can find more information about Hazel on her page here.