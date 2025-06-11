Pet of the Week: Meet Scooter!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Scooter!

Scooter is an eight-year-old, 20-pound Beagle mix who was surrendered to the Henderson Animal Shelter after her owner passed away.

Shelter staff says she is a friendly, happy and easy girl who loves people. She is well-mannered, easy to leash, and happy to go for a walk. Staff says she would be great in virtually any home!

If you're interested in adopting Scooter, you can find more information on the Henderson Animal Shelter's website here.