Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Scooter!

This sweet girl is looking for her fur-ever home!
Shelter staff says she is a friendly, happy and easy girl who loves people. She is well-mannered, easy to leash, and happy to go for a walk. Staff says she would be great in virtually any home!
This week's Pet of the Week is Scooter!
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Scooter!

Scooter is an eight-year-old, 20-pound Beagle mix who was surrendered to the Henderson Animal Shelter after her owner passed away.

Shelter staff says she is a friendly, happy and easy girl who loves people. She is well-mannered, easy to leash, and happy to go for a walk. Staff says she would be great in virtually any home!

If you're interested in adopting Scooter, you can find more information on the Henderson Animal Shelter's website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

Your unused furniture and appliances can make a difference. Here's how