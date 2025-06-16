Experts warn of increased fire risks with e-bikes and scooters as temperatures climb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Fire Protection Association Conference, the largest fire safety event in the country, kicked off at Mandalay Bay on the Strip Monday. The event brings together experts from around the world, including from UL Solutions.

The company tests the systems that go into e-mobility devices like e-bikes and scooters, and says the lithium-ion batteries inside those devices could pose potential fire risks.

Anyssa Bohanan explains what you need to know about those batteries as our temperatures continue to climb.

Experts warn fire risks with e-bikes and scooters

Robert Slone, Chief Scientist at UL Solutions, says the power stores in the battery packs could become fire hazards for a number of reasons.

"A couple of them include environmental concerns," Slone said. "Is the bike able to keep up with the heat? Is it able to withstand the mechanical beating that an e-bike receives? Overcharging and having those sorts of issues can also cause fire concerns for these devices."

Slone says that there are a number of things to look out for to lower your risk of fire with these devices:



Use the charger designed to match your e-bike or scooter

Watch out for overheating when the device is charging

Look out for smoke from the battery

Pay attention to whether the battery pack is warping or swelling

Note any material you see coming out of the battery pack

It's also important to note that all lithium-ion batteries could be susceptible to a higher fire risk in the heat. For more information on lithium-ion battery safety, you can visit the National Fire Protection Association's website here.

