Las Vegas local John Howard Bobo is living out a lifelong dream as a Party Animal with Banana Ball, and the experience has taken him from viral videos to Yankee Stadium.

We first spoke to Bobo last year when he was a team member hopeful following his viral "Banana Ball Rap". Now, he's a full-fledged Party Animal.

Bobo will continue playing at Las Vegas Ballpark this weekend as part of the Banana Ball tour, which sold out in the Las Vegas Valley.

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Las Vegas local John Howard Bobo lives out his dream as a Banana Ball Party Animal this weekend

"We played in Yankee Stadium last week and like we talked about before, that was a dream of mine. That was my grandma's dream of hers to see me play in Yankee Stadium. So it's been chaotic. It's been all over the country, but I'm enjoying every second of it," Bobo said.

The past few months on the road have included learning new dance moves, viral videos from stops in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sacramento, California, and performances set to music ranging from Tame Impala to Hannah Montana and Dua Lipa.

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When asked what his favorite part of being a Party Animal is, Bobo did not hesitate.

"Being able to be myself, not having to hold anything back. I can be chaotic and everybody loves it," Bobo said.

Are you headed to Banana Ball this weekend in Las Vegas? We'd love to see your photos and videos — send them our way at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below!

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