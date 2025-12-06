Las Vegas baseball player John Howard Bobo signs with Party Animals after Banana Ball draft snub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local Las Vegas baseball player is proving that big dreams do come true. Former Division I player John Howard Bobo thought he would hear his name called during the Banana Ball draft last month after having what he felt was a great tryout in Los Angeles.

But what happened next proves sometimes things in life are worth the wait.

It's truly bananas, and something John Howard Bobo is literally doing backflips over. I sat down with Bobo after he officially signed with the Party Animals, the most electric team in Banana Ball – a perfect fit for a Las Vegas player who loves the microphone, hence his Banana Ball rap song.

WATCH | Bobo shares his exciting update with Tricia Kean

"It still hasn't really hit me yet. This is everything I've ever worked for in my whole life – music, baseball, and just being able to play in front of fans. That's everything, that's all I've ever wanted," Bobo said.

"I'm the entertainer player, so I'll still get playing time, but my job is to be the entertainer – perform my music, be out in the crowd to get the crowd engaged with the game. So we'll see. I mean, you never know what's gonna happen," Bobo said.

That's for sure, because heading into this year's Banana Ball draft, Bobo believed his moment had arrived. But then came the shock.

"It was honestly shocking. I was on the phone with coaches – we had a plan. And then Jackie Bradley Jr. gets picked first overall and I thought, 'Wow, maybe we're going a different route.' It didn't go my way," Bobo said.

But John Howard Bobo has been through bumps before in the game of baseball.

"They told me to stay with them, that they had a plan for me. So I didn't lose hope. I grinded. Made new music. Showed them everything I had, and it ended up falling my way," Bobo said.

Falling Bobo's way in a big way. He's officially signed to the number one team in the Banana Ball League, the Party Animals, and will travel the country with his new team.

"To come back and represent my city, in my city, in front of the people I love? It's something I've always dreamt of," Bobo said.

But this dream didn't come without family heartbreak. On the day his name wasn't called in the draft, his family faced a devastating loss.

"My grandma passed away the day of the draft. Her dream was to see me play in Yankee Stadium. And now we get to play there this year. I know she helped me out for sure," Bobo said.

Adversity, faith and perseverance. This former Division I player now turned pro has always refused to quit.

"I've been through a lot – injuries, things not going my way. My dad and I always joke it wouldn't be a Bobo story without adversity. Nothing goes smoothly. But I never lost hope," Bobo said.

This youth club ball coach and trainer, now turned Party Animal, will soon be living out his dream that got delayed but not denied.

"My dream isn't about money. It's about inspiring kids. When I was that age, I looked up to people my age now. If I can be that role model, that's all I ask for," Bobo said.

Bobo reports to Savannah on January 18, where training begins for all Banana Ball teams. And yes, he confirms a new Party Animal anthem is already in the works.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.