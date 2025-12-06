Support survivors this holiday season with our Help on the Shelf food drive at Silverton Casino

Join Channel 13 and Shade Tree in supporting women and children who have survived domestic violence and human trafficking, helping them celebrate the holidays in safety and peace.

On Dec. 6, you can drop off a non-perishable food item (or items) at Silverton Casino Lodge on 3333 Blue Diamond Rd. Channel 13 volunteers will be on-site to collect donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Specific items requested by Shade Tree include:



canned chicken breast

canned fruit cocktail

canned black beans

canned whole kernel corn

canned beef ravioli

You can also give by texting "13CONNECTS" to 50155.

13 Connects and the Help on a Shelf campaign are sponsored by our friends at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers and America First Credit Union.