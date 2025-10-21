Las Vegas baseball player auditions for viral Savannah Bananas team with homeruns and backflips

A Las Vegas baseball player is hoping his flashy skills and viral audition will land him a spot with the famous Savannah Bananas entertainment baseball team.

John Howard Bobo, 24, traveled to Los Angeles this weekend for a tryout with the Savannah Bananas, known for their theatrical "Banana Ball" style of play that combines baseball with entertainment and social media-worthy stunts.

The former Division I player, who competed at Basic High School and College of Southern Nevada, submitted an audition tape featuring his "Banana Bo Wrap" — a rap song showcasing his baseball tricks and skills he's developed over years of training.

"I've been training a lot doing backflip catches, trick plays in the outfield, ground balls, and like you still have to make the play and baseball's hard. It's one of the hardest sports I think. And you still have to make the play but you still have to be flashy and do TikTok dances and stuff," Bobo said.

At the audition, Bobo demonstrated his unique skill set by performing his rap song, hitting a home run, and executing a round-off back tuck into home plate. He also showcased his signature backflip catches in the outfield.

Bobo said he feels confident about his performance and expects to learn in November whether he'll be selected to play Banana Ball with the touring team.

The Savannah Bananas have gained national attention for their entertaining approach to baseball, featuring choreographed dances, trick plays, and fan interaction that has made them social media sensations.

