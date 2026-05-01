Henderson Silver Knights prepare for big semifinals matchup

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights have had their best season since 2021-22, competing in the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in four years. The team describes this season with one word: fun.

“How fun it is coming into the rink," forward Raphael Lavoie said.

“It’s just so fun," goalie Carl Lindbom said.

WATCH | The Henderson Silver Knights host the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Henderson Silver Knights host the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at 7 p.m.

After sweeping the San Jose Barracuda, the Silver Knights are preparing to host the Colorado Eagles for the Pacific Division Semifinals.

Henderson captain Jaycob Megna will also face his brother, Jayson who plays for Colorado.

"Can’t really trust anything he says this week but, it's always a good challenge and it’s good banter back and forth," Megna laughed and said.

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The Eagles bested the Silver Knights 6-2 in the regular season. That being said, Lindbom looks to keep his 20-0-2 record in his last 23 starts going, as well as Raphael Lavoie's 24 goals in the last 26 games alive.

“I thought as the series went on the eight games against them, we played better and better against them, but they’re a dangerous team, they’re a dangerous team off the rush, they have some guys that have been on deep playoff runs that understands what it takes this time of year, it’s going to be a real good challenge for our group," head coach Ryan Craig said.

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Puck drop between Henderson and Colorado is at 7 p.m. Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.