Knights in the Morning: VGK built for a run? Tortorella sees 'all the ingredients' with series tied 2-2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are exactly where a playoff-tested team expects to be — in a fight, with everything still on the table.

After a rollercoaster Game 4 that showcased both their strengths and their resilience, Vegas heads into Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 and belief building inside the locker room.

Head Coach John Tortorella sees a group constructed for this moment.

“You can see our goaltending’s grown. It’s a confident position right now,” Tortorella said. “We have parts all through our team: defensively, offensively…size, star power. You have all the ingredients.”

That identity was tested in Game 4. A fast start turned into adversity, momentum shifted, and the Golden Knights were forced to respond under pressure — something they ultimately did, reinforcing the kind of composure needed in the postseason.

But as Tortorella made clear, having the pieces is only part of the equation this time of year.

“You need a little luck to win a Stanley Cup. You need to stay healthy,” he said. “I need to be putting people in place for them to succeed…and hopefully we get consistency with some good players at good times, and you find a way.”

That ability to “find a way” is rooted in experience, a key advantage for a roster that’s been through deep playoff runs before.

“A lot of these guys have done it before, so they understand what it takes,” Tortorella said.

Still, expectations don’t disappear — especially for a team widely viewed as a contender.

“We’re expected to do well, right? We are a good team,” he said. “Sometimes that puts a little bit more pressure on you. I think our guys will be able to handle it.”

Now, with the series essentially down to a best-of-three, the focus shifts to execution — and embracing the moment ahead.

“There’s going to be some nerves…I would say anticipation,” Tortorella said. “We’re just looking forward to getting going.”

Game 5 puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game will air locally on The Spot — Vegas 34 and KnightTime+