LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights took the ice for practice on Sunday, working to redeem themselves ahead of Game 4 against the Utah Mammoth.

The Golden Knights have dropped their last two games, giving Utah the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Vegas head coach John Tortorella switched up the power play units on Sunday, moving Pavel Dorofeyev to the first line and the first power play unit.

Vegas Golden Knights switch up special teams ahead of Game 4 vs. Utah Mammoth

“I think we’ve lost the special teams battle the first three games," Tortorella said. "I think it’s been a big part of where we’re at, so we wanted to change something. We wanted to balance it out a little bit, so we’ll see where it goes.”

The Knights have gone 1-for-8 on the power play over the past two games. Tortorella also replaced Mitch Marner with Shea Theodore on the first unit and put Marner back on the second unit.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it; both units have skill," Marner said. "It’s just about going out there and trying to do the right job and make sure you’re not over-passing, get pucks around the net, trying to get second opportunities and from there, work off of it."

Vegas looks to even the series against Utah in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Delta Center.