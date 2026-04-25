LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans across the Las Vegas valley gathered Friday night to watch the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Knights faced off against the Mammoth for a third time, ending the night with a 2-4 loss.

"We've been a great team and just seeing some momentum the last half of the season, so hoping to keep that going," said VGK V.P. of Digital Marketing, Kristen Santero.

WATCH | VGK fans gather for Game 3 watch party as team faces off against Utah Mammoth

Vegas Golden Knights fans gather for Game 3 watch party as team faces off against the Utah Mammoth

Puck drop was right around 6:30 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, but watch parties were going strong back in Las Vegas.

"I love the watch party here at the Circa," a fan said.

The event was the first watch party of the season. It featured visits from the VGK cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Anyone wearing VGK gear got in for free.

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"We’ve come back from worst before so there is always a chance," a fan said.

The Golden Knights ended the regular season with a 39-26-17 record and 95 overall points. Fans are already looking forward to Game 4.

"Game 4 we’ll go ahead and sweep that, Game 5 is here at home. We got it," a fan said.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at the Delta Center. Game 5 will be on Wednesday, bringing the Golden Knights back home to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

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"We're gonna have a watch party at the Blue Light Theater at Fontainebleau, um, and then hopefully many more as we kind of go through the playoffs," Santero said.

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