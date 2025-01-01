Since graduating from college, Shellye Leggett has dreamed of living and working in her hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. She joined the team as a multimedia journalist in November 2025, passionate about telling the stories that matter most in a community she grew up in.

Shellye graduated with her B.A. in Communication Studies in 2012 from North Park University in Chicago. IL. She then went on to graduate from DePaul University with a M.A. in Journalism in 2014. Shellye was a college athlete, playing on the North Park Women's Softball Team and running short sprints and doing long jump for the North Park Women's Track and Field Team.

Shellye started her journalism career in Bozeman, Montana as a General Assignment Reporter and Multimedia Journalist for KTVM NBC Montana. Her career continued to grow from there with time spent at stations in South Bend, IN, Colorado Springs, CO, Albuquerque, NM, Medford, OR, San Diego, CA and Los Angeles, CA.

During her more than 11 years as a professional journalist, Shellye has worn many hats in the newsroom; like reporter, MMJ, producer and Evening Anchor. She's also had the chance to cover some big-name stories, many that gained national attention like the murder of Victoria Martens in Albuquerque, NM, the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, the 2024 historic flooding in San Diego and the 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires in the Los Angeles area. She was also nominated for several journalism awards and was part of a team that won the award for 2020 NMBA Expanded Sports Show: Cardinals Pregame Show.

Outside of the newsroom, Shellye enjoys playing with her rescue cat Tootsie, working out and playing slow pitch softball, she also likes listening to and watching true crime podcasts and documentaries.

She's excited to be home and use her platform to tell meaningful stories from the community she knows and loves.