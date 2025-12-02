State program targets older drivers to reduce deadly crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's Zero Fatalities program has released driver safety videos recognizing Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, focusing on educating drivers 65 and older and their families about road safety.

"We have a major problem," said Kathleen Kelly, co-owner of Safeway Driving School, who has witnessed numerous accidents during her 35 years of teaching drivers.

Kelly recalled one particularly tragic incident: "A guy went up on the sidewalk and hit her and the baby."

This experience motivated Kelly to dedicate herself to driver education. "So I really put my heart and soul into this business," Kelly said.

For over three decades, Kelly has been teaching drivers of all ages - from teens taking behind-the-wheel instruction to adults in classroom settings and senior drivers aged 65 and older.

"It's nothing to be ashamed of, just part of aging," Kelly said about the challenges older drivers may face.

Anita Pepper with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said the Zero Fatalities program is specifically targeting this demographic due to concerning statistics.

"And as an older driver, it doesn't mean you need to stop driving. It just means that you just need to make sure you're taking precautions. The same way that we worry about younger drivers," Pepper said.

According to research by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, deadly crashes for people 65 and older are 17 times higher than those who are 25 to 64 years old. Nearly 1 in 6 Nevada residents are 65 and older.

"As we age, certain things change. We get on medications that we weren't taking before, maybe our vision changes, maybe our hearing changes," Pepper said.

These factors, including slower reaction times and medication effects, can impact driving ability, which is why Kelly emphasizes the importance of having difficult conversations with loved ones.

"Ask them, let them know, you know, hey, yeah, maybe I'm not - let them see it instead of just barking it out. No, you can't drive. No, that will make somebody continue driving, but you have to have compassion for them," Kelly said.

Kelly acknowledged the emotional difficulty of these conversations, noting that driving represents independence for many older adults.

"Because that's a big, important thing that they're giving up, their independence will become very small. And it hurts. It hurts them," Kelly said.

At Safeway Driving School, older drivers can take behind-the-wheel evaluations to help determine whether driving remains the safest option for them.

