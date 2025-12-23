LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Loneliness has become a significant health issue for people everywhere, and the holiday season sometimes intensifies those feelings. For many, December looks like family gatherings, matching pajamas and bustling homes. But this time of year can also be very difficult for those who may be battling distance, work commitments or recent life changes.

Marc Valli, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, has lived in Las Vegas since 1988. He moved to Nevada to join a ministry and be closer to his wife's parents.

WATCH| Shellye Leggett talks to an army vet who's recently moved into Escalante at the Lakes assisted living facility

Holiday loneliness affects thousands in Nevada as many face Christmas away from loved ones

"I wanted to come and join ministry here. Also my wife's parents lived here," Valli said.

Valli's wife Barbara, known to friends and family as Bobby, passed away in 2018 after 54 years of marriage.

"I'm still counting the years. We've been married 54 years," he said.

His children moved him into Escalante at the Lakes assisted living facility in June, making this his first holiday season in his new home.

"People are very nice, they treat you good," Valli said.

Come Christmas Day, the facility's common room will be filled with residents ready for holiday activities, but Valli hopes to get outside these walls to see his family that still lives nearby.

"I have grandkids. One goes to Cal Poly. He's here right now, but he's on vacation, and then I have two little granddaughters, one's 11, one's 7," Valli said. "I don't know if they're gonna come for Christmas or I'm going there."

Gus Farias, the executive director of Escalante at the Lakes Assisted Living, says many of his residents don't have family nearby. Keeping their spirits high throughout the holidays is an important task.

"We can tell when our residents are feeling down. There's a lot of pressure during the holidays because some of our residents don't have families that are nearby, but they have us," Farias said.

The organisation A Mission for Michael released a study showing just how many people are expected to spend the holidays alone this year. Nevada ranked 43rd on the list of loneliest states, with more than 212,000 people expected to spend Christmas by themselves.

"It's pretty surprising that there's so many Nevadans that are gonna spend the holidays by themselves," Farias said.

He says combating loneliness will take a community effort.

"When you're at the grocery store or whatever, reach, look back and ask them, you know, wish them a merry Christmas or happy holidays and ask them how they passed their holidays in the past because we, we as a younger generation than our seniors, we can learn a lot from that," Farias said.

It's an effort that Valli says makes the holidays a little brighter.

"Oh, it makes a big difference," he said.

