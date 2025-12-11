LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no doubt about it — there is a teacher shortage here in the valley that education leaders say is "extremely concerning." So I'm going to tell you how the Clark County School District is working to address the problem.

Let's go over the plan: a new specialized endorsement program

How CCSD and UNLV are Addressing the Special Education Teacher Shortage

CCSD is working with UNLV to fill nearly 200 special education teaching vacancies that existed at the beginning of the school year through a specialized endorsement program.

The district announced the partnership during a recent press conference at Cheyenne High School, where Superintendent Jhone Ebert revealed there were 163 special education vacancies when classes began. The collaboration centers on the Nevada Collaborative for Autism and STAR Endorsement program, which has already welcomed more than 100 additional teachers to autism and STAR classrooms.

"The program that we're working on with CCSD now is called the Nevada Collaborative for Autism and STAR Endorsement," said UNLV Professor of Special Education Joseph Morgan.

The program targets current CCSD teachers with general elementary or secondary licenses, as well as those holding general special education licenses. Morgan told me the curriculum focuses on educating teachers about students with disabilities and evidence-based practices.

"I think it's a lot of what we do with teacher education is a lot of education about just who kids with disabilities are, education about how they're served, education about evidence-based practices, kind of overcoming some of those misconceptions about what it is to have a disability in public education environments," Morgan told me.

So who has this impacted?

Dr. Katherine Haberstroh, an educator I spoke with who has more than 10 years of experience, participated in the program's first wave. She said her calling to special education came naturally, influenced by her mother who was also a special education teacher.

"I always thought I could help people. I just like engaging with people in that giving way," Haberstroh said.

After earning her doctorate and working with children who have autism, Haberstroh discovered the Nevada Collaborative Autism Endorsement Program through an email from her special education facilitator.

KTNV

Morgan emphasized the importance of quality special education instruction, noting that statistics show the number of people with disabilities is increasing in America.

"I think it's just so important because a great teacher can remediate and unlock some of those barriers to the curricula and create opportunities for kids with disabilities to go into general education, be employed, go to college, do whatever their life's desire is just like everybody else," Morgan said.

The NCASE program will welcome its third cohort next spring. Superintendent Ebert reported the number of special education openings has decreased to about 140 since the beginning of the school year, with 40 of those positions specifically for autism.

As always, Channel 13 will keep an eye on education here in the valley, and if you have any questions or story ideas you want to see from us, don't hesitate to reach out to us.