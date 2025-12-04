Las Vegas organization helps foster youth aging out of system find stability during holidays

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas organization is focusing its efforts on helping foster youth who are about to age out of the system, ensuring no child is left without a roof over their head during Christmas and the New Year.

Tyrone Simon, 23, knows firsthand the challenges facing youth in this situation. Originally from Los Angeles, Simon moved around California with his mother before eventually settling in Las Vegas as a teenager.

"We didn't stay in Cali that much, uh, longer we moved from California cause like it was too much going on, you know what I'm saying? Cause a whole lot of, you know what I'm saying, you know, with the violence and all that," Simon said.

Simon graduated from Chaparral High School in 2021, but after graduation, he fell on hard times.

"I was going through a lot back then. Like the old Tyrone was just, just off the chain. Like I, I ain't gonna lie to you," Simon said.

Over the span of about two and a half years, Simon bounced around from different shelters and group homes, all in search of something better.

"I've just been, you know, trying to find a way," Simon said.

With no clear path, Simon's future started to take shape when he found Rise Homes, an organization that provides comprehensive support for youth aging out of foster care.

"It's not just housing, it's education, it's employment, academics, it's all-around wrap-around care," said Deja Fuimaono, CEO and founder of Rise Homes.

Fuimaono says the organization has helped more than 100 youth in the last five years, ages 17 to 24, with temporary housing and resources.

"We know you're turning 18 soon and there may be some uncertainty, but there are programs like ours who can assist," Fuimaono said.

The organization operates four homes with 30 residents, providing structure and life skills training.

"They have their chores, they have to clean up, they have to respect each other, learn conflict resolution, um, you know how it was roommate days," Fuimaono said.

According to Clark County leaders, Las Vegas has the second highest rate of unhoused youth in the nation. This information didn't sit right with Fuimaono, especially with the holidays approaching.

"It's a time of family and connectedness, and a lot of them aren't experiencing that during this time. Our goal is to encourage our youth to feel like they're a part of the family, that somebody does care about them," Fuimaono said.

Simon spent two years at Rise Homes and now has a job and plans to go back to school — two things he says would not have been possible without help from Fuimaono and Rise Homes.

"Once you better yourself, you know, it's a new life ahead of you, new opportunities, new better things to come your way," Simon said.

The average time people stay with Rise Homes is usually about two years. The organization says its goal is to grow and expand to be able to help even more young people in the valley.