LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With two major events wrapping up in Las Vegas, locals and visitors are now turning their attention to completing their holiday shopping lists. Many are flocking to Fremont Street in search of last-minute deals and steals.

I headed to Fremont Street to see how shoppers are faring with their Christmas preparations, and the responses varied widely.

Las Vegas shoppers rush to finish holiday shopping on Fremont Street

"I haven't quite finished my Christmas shopping yet," one shopper told me. "I have my kids, my nieces and nephews still to get. Tons of stuff. Way too much."

Another shopper said she still needed "a couple more things for [her] husband."

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fremont, with people hunting for those final items to complete their holiday shopping lists. Many shoppers say their lists are significantly shorter this year compared to last.

Budget constraints appear to be influencing shopping decisions for many Las Vegas residents and visitors.

"The budget is not quite the same this year," one person explained.

"I'm in Vegas right now, so my budget has significantly decreased," another shopper said.

To get the most out of your Las Vegas shopping experience, it's all about paying attention to the signs. Marked down prices, discounts and sales can be found everywhere you turn.

However, not everyone is cutting back. Some families are actually spending more this holiday season.

"Bigger now that we have a kid," one parent said when asked about their budget compared to last year.

Some shoppers have taken the initiative to check off their lists early to avoid the last-minute rush.

"We were proactive," one person said.

The holiday season is also inspiring generosity among some Las Vegas families.

"Our family has gotten together and we take a foster family and we buy gifts for the foster family instead of doing our own gifts," one shopper shared.

Whether it's for your family, yourself or a reason to give back, the countdown is on for holiday shoppers in Las Vegas.

