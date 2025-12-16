Local doctor finds new passion in table tennis after beating throat cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After battling and beating throat cancer, a local neurologist says he wants to inspire others not to let their diagnosis define them. Dr. Zoltan Mari took hold of his life and is now doing something he says he probably never would have dreamed of doing before his cancer journey.

For more than 20 years, Mari has been helping keep people's brains healthy as a practicing neurologist. He received his medical degree in 1993 and went through extensive training after medical school before beginning his practice.

But in January 2020, he found himself in the patient seat when a routine physical exam revealed a lymph node on the right side of his neck just under his jaw.

An ultrasound revealed Mari had a cancerous lymph node in his neck. After consulting with several specialists, he was diagnosed with throat cancer and began radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

The treatment took a significant toll on his body. Mari lost his ability to taste and produce saliva, and his weight fluctuated dramatically during the process.

"I lost muscle and fat during my cancer treatment, when I gained the weight back, it was primarily fat. And so I was in the worst shape in every which way," Mari said.

His doctors told him he needed to make a change and get back to physical fitness. Mari had been athletic throughout his life as a competitive water polo player and basketball player, but spending hours in a gym every day didn't seem exciting enough for his recovery journey.

The solution came from an unexpected conversation about exercise options.

"I was complaining about my difficulty finding a good, rewarding exercise form that I look forward to. And so that how the treadmill was not that, and he asked me, well, do you play ping pong, table tennis?" Mari said.

Once Mari picked up a paddle and ping pong ball, it became hard to put them down. The sport transformed not just his physical health but his mental well-being as well.

"I'm not looking for excuses to avoid exercise. I'm actually looking to move other things so I can make time for it," Mari said.

The mental benefits have been just as significant as the physical ones for the cancer survivor.

"You also improve mentally tremendously. My focus is better. I sleep a lot better, and I just feel better about the world, about the future," Mari said.

Mari's dedication to table tennis has led him to compete at the U.S. Open Table Tennis Tournament at the Mandalay Bay from Dec. 16 through 21. The tournament, organized by USA Table Tennis, features thousands of athletes of all skill levels competing for significant prize money, including $10,000 for the men's singles champion.

Despite the high level of competition, Mari approaches the tournament with a positive attitude about the experience rather than focusing solely on winning.

"I don't mind losing if the level of play is that high. There's nothing shameful about losing to a better player," Mari said.

Whether he wins or loses, Mari says table tennis has become a permanent part of his cancer-free life, one he is thankful for every day. His message to others facing similar challenges is simple: find what motivates you.

"Find the kind of exercise that makes you excited, that is rewarding, that you look forward to," Mari said.

