Police, suspect exchange gunfire before standoff after reported armed robberies across Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in North Las Vegas that began with a series of armed robberies and a police pursuit on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Brandon Oris detailed the events that led up to the shooting and barricade. You can watch the full briefing here:



🔴 WATCH 🔴 Police provide more information about the investigation

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

Oris says this all began at 11:10 a.m., when LVMPD received reports of a robbery with a firearm in the parking lot of a business in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police received a second report of a robbery in a business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Police took down a description of a suspect and vehicle, which patrol units and LVMPD's air patrol located "a short time later," Oris said.

Officers tried to perform a traffic stop in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, but the driver "refused to stop," Oris said, hitting a police patrol car and fleeing.

The car was pursued to the 1900 block of West McDonald Avenue, in the area of Carey Avenue and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas. There, Oris said the suspect got out of the car and fired shots at police, who returned fire.

SWAT units were summoned when the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded themselves inside.

After a standoff, police say the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured throughout this incident, Oris said.

The suspect was not immediately identified. Oris wasn't immediately able to provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation, including whether the home involved in the barricade was the suspect's home or a random house.

He also would not say what vehicle the suspect was driving during the police pursuit.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more about the investigation.